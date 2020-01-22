Tavares – Lake County is hosting a public hearing for the County Road 455 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study on Jan. 28 at the Lake County Administration Building in the Board Chambers, located at 315 W. Main St., Tavares. The public hearing will be held following the 9 a.m. Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular board meeting.
The study helps to develop and evaluate proposed transportation solutions on a new alignment from Schofield Road to Hartwood Marsh Road in southeast Lake County. The project is approximately 4.7 miles in length.
The hearing will focus on the Recommended (Build) Alternative. The No-Build Alternative will also be presented. The hearing gives interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed County Road 455 Extension. Time has been allotted for oral statements during the public hearing. However, persons wishing to submit written comments in place of or in addition to oral statements may do so at the hearing or by sending them to project manager George Gadiel via email at mggadiel@lakecountyfl.gov or by mail at 323 N. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL 32778. All written statements emailed or postmarked by Feb. 7, 2020 will become part of the public hearing record.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require language translation or interpretive services, which are provided at no cost, or those requiring special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) may request assistance by contacting Fred Martin, the Lake County Title VI/Nondiscrimination and ADA coordinator, at 352-343-9653 or fmartin@lakecountyfl.gov at least seven days prior to the meeting.
For more information, contact Lake County project manager George Gadiel, PE, Public Works Department, at 352-253-9092 or mggadiel@lakecountyfl.gov.