The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing a roadway project along U.S. 441 from east of State Road (S.R.) 44 to south of Lincoln Av-enue in Mount Dora.
The purpose is to extend the life of the existing roadway by repaving this segment of U.S. 441 and improve safety along the corridor. Safety improvements include converting the full median opening at Pine Avenue to a directional median opening.
The community is invited to provide input on the design plans at a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. All participants, regardless of whether at-tending in person, online or by phone, will participate in the same live hearing.
Virtual option: Join the hearing over the internet from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Advance registration is required by visiting https://rb.gy/qvvoon.
Once registered, participants will receive a conﬁrmation email containing information about joining the hearing online. Please note, Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar.
Phone option: Participants may also join the hearing in listen-only mode by dialing 1-877-309-2074 and entering the passcode 771-711-700 when prompted.
Callers may submit comments to the project manager by using the contact information listed below. In-person option: Attend in person at the Mount Dora Community Building at 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757.
Advance registration is requested to ensure all attendees are accommodated safely and according to social distancing guidelines. To register for the in-person option, contact the project manager listed below.
Attendees will be asked to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines, as well as adhere to any local ordinances. Those who are not feeling well should not attend the in-person hearing.
To register for the in-person option or to provide comments, contact FDOT project manager Megan Owens by phone at 386-943-5140, via email at megan.owens@dot.state.ﬂ.us or by mail at 719 S. Woodland Blvd., MS 542, DeLand, FL 32720.