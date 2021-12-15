Dec. 16, Leesburg’s new H.O. Dabney Aquatic Center will receive a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of the $5.5 million facility.
The center is named for Hubert O. Dabney, who spent 47 years teaching and coaching youth in Lake and Sumter counties.
The event, to be held at 10 a.m. at 312 Pine Street in Leesburg, will feature remarks by several officials and stakeholders, including Deborah Dabney-Austin, daughter of Dabney.
After the ceremony attendees will be able to explore the site, including the two-story slide and the pump area, according to a city news release.
The location includes an eight-lane competition pool, zero entry multi-purpose pool with slide and a 2,100 square foot building that houses administrative space, concession stand and restroom/shower facilities.
“In 1954, at Dabney’s urging, the city built a swimming pool in Leesburg’s Carver Heights community. H.O. or ‘Coach’ Dabney, as he was known, then devoted 35 years teaching many of the area residents how to swim in a pool that would later be dedicated in his honor,” the release stated.
“This project was highly anticipated and is truly a collaboration between the city and local community,” said city manager Al Minner. “Although it took a little longer than anticipated to finish, I have no doubt that this facility will make our citizens proud and will serve them well for many years to come.”
The complex was designed by CPH Engineering with partner Water Technology, Inc., and was built by Evergreen Construction.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 352-728-9885.