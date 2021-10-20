Public hearings for proposed map redistricting will be held by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners next month. State law requires that each county examines the need for redistricting after each 10-year census to divide the county into contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable.
The proposed redistricting map and information about the redistricting process are available at https://lakecountyfl.gov/redistrict. Redistricting will be considered on the following dates:
• Nov. 2 – First public hearing to accept comments
• Nov. 16 – Second public hearing to accept comments
• Dec. 7 – Final adoption of resolution establishing new districts
All meetings begin at 9 a.m. at the Lake County Administration Building in the Board Chambers, located at 315 W. Main Street in Tavares. The public may participate in person or virtually by visiting https://lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting for meeting details.