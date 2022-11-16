The public can vote on photo submissions for the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program’s calendar contest for 2023 through Nov. 20. The contest, now in its 14th year, celebrates the area’s many lakes with photos submitted by area residents.
The calendar contest also supports the Keep Lake Beautiful Program’s ongoing mission to engage county residents in beautifying Lake County’s natural water resources.
A panel of County employees and Adopt-a-Lake volunteers independently rated more than 160 entries, paring them down to a semi-finalist list of 35 photographs. The 14 photos with the most votes will be featured in the calendar and the photograph receiving the most votes will grace the calendar’s cover. Voting is limited to one vote per day.
Once finalized, the Adopt-a-Lake Calendars will be available for a suggested donation of $5 from the Lake County Public Works Department’s Water Resource Management Laboratory.
To vote, visit http://bit.ly/3hGs0KE.
For more information about Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or e-mail cathie.catasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program, visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or e-mail klb@lakecountyfl.gov.