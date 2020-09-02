Puddle Jumpers Lakeside Grill in Tavares will be celebrating their Fifth Anniversary on Sunday, September 20, and all weekend long with good food, live music and drink specials.
Having worked in the restaurant industry since he was 13 years old, Jon Aramino, owner and operator of Puddle Jumpers, always dreamed of having a restaurant of his own.
“This is a dream come true. A lot of hard work went into making this dream a reality,” Jon shared. His Culinary experience included serving seven years as banquet manager at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and learning from some of the best in the industry prior to opening his own restaurant.
When asked why he selected Tavares for his restaurant Jon explained, “I have a lot of family in the area and wanted to support the community where I grew up.” Jon graduated from Tavares High School in 1995 and even named an entrée at his restaurant to support his alma mater, the Tavares Bulldog Burger.
Puddle Jumpers offers casual scenic dining both indoors and on their outdoor patio that overlooks Lake Dora. Diners can even enjoy the view of an occasional seaplane landing while there.
The restaurant’s goal is to offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere accompanied with personable and attentive service. With a fully stocked bar, fresh seafood and traditional entrees, the experienced and friendly staff makes sure everyone has a great time.
The restaurant’s in the process of introducing new menu items, plus offering a new Sunday Brunch and Bloody Mary drink bar. Also, a newly renovated private banquet and party room is available for events.
Whether game day dining or for a special occasion, Puddle Jumpers offers a distinct destination for your next meal or drink.
Puddle Jumpers is located at 111 W. Ruby Street in Downtown Tavares. For more information call 352-508-5862 or visit www.puddlejumperslakeside.com