The Eustis Community Redevelopment Agency has purchased the former Florida Hospital Waterman site in downtown Eustis. The CRA intends to make the three-block site available for redevelopment through a Request for Proposal process.
Parties interested in purchasing the property will submit proposals outlining potential redevelopment projects. Proposals should include a project description, financials, timelines and experience of the development team. The City’s planning framework anticipates multi-story development with a mix of uses, including residential, commercial and hotel.
Florida Hospital Waterman occupied the parcels and other nearby properties until 2003, when it relocated to its current site on US 441.
“The purchase allows the City and the CRA to encourage and guide growth, development and investment in the heart of our city,” said Michael Holland, Eustis mayor and CRA Board chairman.