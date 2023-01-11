The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 has been busy with a rebuild project, a 1964 Cessna 150 model D2 in serious need of repairs.
While this Humpty Dumpty didn’t have a great fall like the one in the classic nursery rhyme, it had been put out to pasture due to old age. It was donated to EAA Chapter 534 by a long-time member who knew they didn’t have any king’s horses or king’s men to put it together again. But he also knew the chapter has a loyal group of members, both young and old, who enjoy working on restoring, building and refurbishing donated aircraft.
The group shows up every Thursday and Saturday at the EAA hangar at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg to work on planes. When the repaired planes are ready to fly, they are sold, hopefully at a profit, to sustain the chapter’s aviation youth program.
This particular bird has been in and out of the chapter’s hangar a couple of times over the last several years while work slowly progressed. This was a large project and would require sufficient funding to complete.
However, when the chapter decided to spin off a flying club, they were looking for a donated aircraft that could be brought into flying status much faster. About this time, an experimental amateur-built Zenith 701 that can be flown light sport was donated to the chapter.
It had a few issues that needed to be addressed, but everyone thought the plane could be brought up to safe condition faster than the Cessna 150. The “hangar monkeys” concentrated their efforts to fix up the 701 and turn it over to the flying club.
Then the next problem came up. It was impossible to insure this plane in a flying club, because it was an experimental amateur-built aircraft. The Zenith 701 was sold, and proceeds would be available to fund a successor aircraft.
At this point, the somewhat dismantled Cessna was rolled back into the EAA hangar and a full court press began to get this plane back in the air. It will become the mainstay of the new flying club when it is finished. Because it is a certified aircraft, it is anticipated that it will be easier to insure.
Wayne Broadfield, who is an experienced airframe and power plant aircraft mechanic with inspection privileges, was put in charge of finishing the project. Because this is a certified aircraft, the work done has to be by the book so that it meets FAA standards. Working closely with Wayne is Steve Tilford, who is also an A and P mechanic, and Mark Banus, who has a lot of aircraft building experience.
To date, the engine has been overhauled and ready to be reinstalled, landing gear repaired, and a few dings here and there taken out. Recently new control cables to the control surfaces have been run and the elevators and rudder are about to be put in place. The old instrument panel has been stripped and new avionics will be installed.
It is hoped that this restoration can be completed sometime this year. That will prove that the hangar monkeys of EAA Chapter 534 are more skilled than all the king’s horses and all the king’s men.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The local chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.