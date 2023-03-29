March 22, a $6 million-dollar project received a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of two solar facilities in Mount Dora.
The project, by NovaSol Energy, an independent renewable energy company, encompasses two city-owned locations – one at the fire station and the other at the water treatment plant.
According to a news statement, the two facilities generate 5 megawatts of power, enough for 600-plus average Florida homes annually, saving Mount Dora and its residents money. It is also expected to add 28 new specialized jobs to the local economy.
“As renewable energy has moved to the center of the power sector, municipalities across the country have begun adopting solar energy to meet the needs of the evolving power grids. In 2017, 288 MW of solar energy was brought online across the country, in 2022 that number grew to 4.8 GW (4,800 MW),” according to the statement.
Connecticut-based Green Street Power Partners, a national financer and owner-operator of solar energy systems, operates the facility.