Reader S. politely questioned my column comparing various Florida city’s crime rates to New York City. Thanks for the great questions, S.
“Not questioning your accuracy in the statistics ... but won-dering. Does the population density alter any of that informa-tion? Or does it skew it to where one wants it to go? Not being a numbers person, I don’t always trust them! Seems like with numbers there could be variations?
“I was just curious about this. The Viewpoint was striking – not what you would expect it to be. But also, there has been a massive influx of people into this State from other States since 2020. A chance here for you to educate me and others. Always read your Viewpoint even if I disagree with you! Rounds my thought processes.” S.
S., we know that there is such a thing as lies, damn lies and statistics, so we have to be careful in assuming the data as presented always tells a perfectly accurate story. There are various places on the internet that take publicly available data and allow you to compare cities’ crime, rainfall, household income, etc. Next week I will share what one reader did to fact-check me.
What I found most interesting about the data was comparing those individual cities in central Florida using the same data sets. Why would the crime rate be so high in places like Sebring, Mount Dora or Leesburg compared to their neighboring cities? I tossed in New York City for comparison because everyone thinks their crime must be lower than “crime-infested New York City” because they are in a small town, but that ain’t true.
S., we live in a part of the country where there is no limit on public safety spending. Crime is up: We need to spend more money. Crime is down: Our policies are working, so spend more money.
Our cities rarely compare themselves to other cities in terms of public safety spending and crime rate before deciding on their city’s budget and long-term public safety strategies.
S. also wrote, “The latest stats from snntv.com indicate that nearly 1000 people move here every day, and many are coming from northern states like New York, New Jersey and Connecti-cut. According to move.org, Florida was the most moved-to state in 2020.
“I don’t think it was all about the weather either; I think COVID and politics were a part of it. I hope my question made sense!”
Thanks, S. Florida is the most popular destination for people to move to. I think there are three factors – no state income tax, great weather and a lovely outside environment to enjoy the great weather. I don’t think COVID or politics has much to do with it, although certainly, we hear stories of people who move here because Florida is a Republican-dominated state.
The facts are, Florida has been a leading place for people to move to for over 100 years. We’ve got something close to 1,000 people a day moving in for a long, long time – including the vast majority of Florida’s history, when Democrats controlled Florida. Remember, the no-state income tax was started by Democrats in Florida.
My questions for our readers are, How big should Florida try to be? What is the goal of all this immigration into Florida besides bragging rights? Have you heard anyone run-ning for office talk about their long-term vision for Florida?
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.