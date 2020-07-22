There’s a time to talk. There’s a time to be quiet. I experienced the latter right before 4th of July weekend when I went to see a specialist for an evaluation. She took one horrified look and told me that I needed to see another specialist for…a biopsy.
As she dropped that word, it shattered on the floor because I wasn’t letting it anywhere near me. Or it’s counterpart that shall not be named as much as Harry Potter’s Voldemort.
Call it denial, call it faith (I call it faith), I tried to reason with her that nothing was wrong, that it was due to a product I’d used and was no longer using. She shook her head, adamant, swearing that if it were a product, it would be gone by now. She ordered me to go back to my primary to get another referral. Like stat!
Stunned by her opinion, I left her office and prayed all the way home. I’m not going to lie, dark thoughts crept up, but I spoke the Word of God aloud and in my heart over them.
My pastor taught me that when you have a thought doesn’t line up with Christ, you take it—as he put it—to the woodshed to get whooped.
2 Corinthians 10:5 [Inasmuch as we] refute arguments and theories and reasonings and every proud and lofty thing that sets itself up against the [true] knowledge of God; and we lead every thought and purpose away captive into the obedience of Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed One),
That evening, I sat my husband down and said, “I’m going to tell you this once and then we’re not going to discuss it again until I go to my primary next Wednesday. In the meantime, we’re not going to tell the kids and we’re going to enjoy the fourth of July.” Although deeply concerned, he agreed.
We enjoyed our holiday and celebrated one son’s engagement and another son’s baby announcement.
When slivers of thoughts cropped up that this could be my last 4th of July with them, I kicked the destructive thought out and spoke in my heart God’s Word about supplying me with a long life like it says in Psalm 91. I lived and breathed the Word. In the middle of the night, when fear knocked, I showed it the door and entered peace that surpasses all understanding. In the midst of receiving bad news, we can sometimes be inclined to talk it to death. Literally.
I wasn’t going to let a negative word own me or plant it in anyone else’s heart. I acknowledged it and told my husband the doc’s opinion, so I wasn’t burying my head in the sand by any means. I really felt that I needed to be quiet in order to conquer it.
When I visited my primary, I wasn’t a bit surprised to find that I was healthy and that whatever was there was now a nonissue. I’m whole and free in Jesus.
How do you overcome a negative opinion or report? This Week’s Practice:
1. Find out what the Bible says about the report. If it leads to death, rest assured it’s not from God.
2. Speak scripture aloud concerning the report, driving it into your heart so far down that you can’t help but believe God’s truth. (It helps to kick your faith into high gear by asking God to increase your faith).
3. When the negative thoughts infiltrate your mind, take them over with positive truth and enter into God’s rest.
4. Trust that Christ has overcome the world for your benefit.
5. Own your healing and wholeness. No matter how you feel, you can choose to walk by faith and not by sight. Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.