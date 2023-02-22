Sally Clark Pellnat worked with disabled adults for over 31 years. When she joined the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, she was looking for a way to participate in the chapter that would make a difference in our community. Sewing and embroidery are her hobbies, and now that she’s no longer working full-time, she has more time to devote to her passions.
Her first project was lap quilts for veterans.
“I thought it would be a good way to honor our veterans,” she said. “A way to say thank you for your service and sacrifice.”
Sally’s lap quilts are embroidered with the DAR logo and Ocklawaha Chapter.
“Working with people with disabilities, I realized they are frequently cold due to immobility,” she said. “I wanted to give them something meaningful and comforting that would also keep them warm.”
Since joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sally’s contribution has been extraordinary. I’m sure her patriot ancestor, Gideon Clark, would be proud of her accomplishments and dedication to the DAR.
For more information on the Daughters of the American Revolution, or to attend a future meeting, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.