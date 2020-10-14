The First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora is hosting a lively concert Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Ragtime and jazz standards will feature church musicians Nicole Equerme on guitar, banjo and mandolin; Cliff Shooker on bass guitar; John Lowe on drums; and Randy Frieling on piano. Tunes will include the music of Scott Joplin, Zez Confrey, Louis Armstrong and George Gershwin, among others.
The concert will be held at 222 W. 6th Ave. in Mt. Dora and concert-goers can attend in person or on Facebook live stream. A recording of the program will be posted on YouTube after the concert, as well. For more information, visit www.fpcmtdora.org.