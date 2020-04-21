Triangle News Leader recently asked readers for examples of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the people we heard from, Peggy Saylor of Eustis, shared the following story with us. Enjoy!
Many thanks to all those who participated in a “parade” of sorts, last Sunday afternoon [April 5]. Twenty-five carloads of sweet Brothers and Sisters from our church, Orange Avenue Church of Christ in Eustis, came driving up my street with their whole families in the cars. They and their children had made signs of greetings and love, and held them up at the windows. They all waved and shouted, “We love you” and “We miss you.” What a great way to beat cabin fever while showing the kids it’s fun to show kindness to others. I heard they went to several other streets of our older members with their parade. Maybe we can’t get together like we all want to, but this was the next best thing. It made my day!