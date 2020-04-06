Random Acts of Kindness

Calling all good eggs! The Triangle News Leader is seeking reader help in identifying random acts of kindness people have experienced or initiated in these times of COVID-19.

Have you found a way to help neighbors without risking your own health? Has someone done a good deed for you that you’d like to share? Please send an email to us at editor@trianglenewsleader.com, and your story may well be highlighted in an upcoming issue!

Be well, everyone, and be kind. We’re all in this together, even if we’re staying far apart.