Aug. 23, a team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will arrive in Tavares to examine all aspects of the Tavares Police Department’s policies and procedures, including management, operations and support services.
To receive accredited status, the police department must comply with numerous standards critical to life, health, safety issues and best practices, according to the police department.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available on the CFA website at www.flaccreditation.org under the standards tab.
Tavares Police Department accreditation program manager Lt. Karl Grogan said the assessment team is composed of assessors from similar agencies. Assessors will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices and other areas where compliance can be observed.
“Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report to the full commission, which then determines if the agency is to receive accredited status. The Tavares Police Department’s accreditation is valid for three years. Verification by the team that the Tavares Police Department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation – ‘a highly prized recognition of professional excellence,’ Chief Stoney Lubins said,” according to a Tavares Police Department news release.
In addition, the Eustis Police Department will be visited by assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Aug. 2, when a three-day examination will commence, according to that police department.
Accreditation is a voluntary process undertaken every three years for accredited agencies to maintain their accreditation status.
To offer written comments about either or both police departments’ ability to meet CFA standards, write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or email CFA at info@flaccreditation.org.