“Maddy” enjoys being read to by a young reader. 

 Photo courtesy Trout Lake Nature Center.

School may be out, but educators always encourage children continuing to practice academic skills during the summer break. At this special program by Trout Lake Nature Center, children ages 5 to 12 are invited to practice their reading with the therapy dogs of PAWS. 

If your child has difficulty reading and is hesitant to read aloud, reading to a dog helps them become comfortable reading. The dogs at this program are well trained and excellent listeners, helping to build the child’s confidence and desire to read. Bring a blanket, bring a book and join us for summer reading.

The program will be offered June 8 and July 13, from 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select from one of the nature center’s library. This can be combined with a pre- or post-program visit to Trout Lake Nature Center for an afternoon of learning.

This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs.

Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.

