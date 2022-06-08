School may be out, but educators always encourage children continuing to practice academic skills during the summer break. At this special program by Trout Lake Nature Center, children ages 5 to 12 are invited to practice their reading with the therapy dogs of PAWS.
If your child has difficulty reading and is hesitant to read aloud, reading to a dog helps them become comfortable reading. The dogs at this program are well trained and excellent listeners, helping to build the child’s confidence and desire to read. Bring a blanket, bring a book and join us for summer reading.
The program will be offered June 8 and July 13, from 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select from one of the nature center’s library. This can be combined with a pre- or post-program visit to Trout Lake Nature Center for an afternoon of learning.
This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs.
Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.