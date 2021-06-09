Trout Lake Nature Center’s Reading Tails program gives children ages 5 to 12 opportunity to practice their reading skills with PAWS therapy dogs.
Two sessions are scheduled, June 9 and July 14. Each program runs 3–4 p.m. at the nature park, 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
PAWS has partnered with TLNC for the program. PAWS therapy dog teams visit nursing homes, assisted living centers and rehab facilities in Lake County, as well as schools and libraries for reading programs. The dogs are well trained and excellent listeners, helping to build the child’s confidence and desire to read.
This program will be held indoors with physical distancing. Bring a blanket (to sit comfortably on the floor) and a book your child is reading or wants to read. Or, select from one of TLNC’s age-appropriate nature books. For an afternoon of learning and fun, combine the reading with viewing the center’s exhibits or walking trails before settling down to read.
Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
It is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com/events.