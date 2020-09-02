Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogy Society is currently running three different special interest groups that might match your interest: Family Tree Maker, Irish Heritage and DNA. The groups are comprised of people who have a shared interest in learning, helping and mentoring one another on a particular topic.
The Pastfinders special interest groups meet virtually on Zoom at different times of the month, so you can join one, two or all of them.
Family Tree Maker is a software used to create, record, store and design books to share your family history, and the group focuses on the ins and outs of its functions and features. Irish Heritage teaches techniques to find your Irish family lines. And, the DNA group will help you understand what your DNA results say about you and your matches.
If you are interested in genealogy and preserving your family history, check out PastfindersSLC.Org to learn more and request a link to join a free virtual class or special interest group.