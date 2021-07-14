After months of social distancing, Cornerstone Hospice invites community members who are ready for more human interaction to join their volunteer team.
Volunteers are needed to help staff in The Villages Hospice House and in the Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville.
Volunteers may greet visitors at the Greeter desk and prepare simple meals for patients. Volunteers also are needed to visit patients in their homes or in facilities, where they may provide friendly conversation while giving caregivers a break to run errands.
Other volunteer opportunities include honoring veterans in Cornerstone’s care, helping patients with caring for their furry or feathered family members, and sewing Memory Bears for people whose loved ones have passed away.
Cornerstone Hospice volunteers enjoy flexible hours and can choose where they want to help out.
All volunteers must follow Cornerstone Hospice’s COVID-19 procedures. Information about Cornerstone’s protocols are explained during its mandatory, free volunteer training.
For more information, contact Heidi Gaumet, at hgaumet@cshospice.org or call 352-751-3110.