Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.