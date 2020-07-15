Taking the necessary precautions to minimize damage to your home and property is an important step in preparing for hurricane season.
The most identifiable measure associated with hurricane preparations is the storm shutter. Unfortunately, too often residents are purchasing and assembling storm shutters only days before a hurricane is approaching. Constructing shutters should occur long before the storm.
The thicker the better is the rule of thumb when purchasing galvanized steel or aluminum panels to protect windows. A lower cost approach is to put up plywood panels.
Use one-half-inch plywood — marine plywood works best — cut to fit each window. Remember to mark which board fits each window. Pre-drill holes around the window every 18 inches for shutter screws.
• Other precautions residents can take to make their home more-hurricane proof are:
• Fix any weak spots in doors, windows and roofs.
• Check all roof vents for proper installation.
• Check for loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.
• Trim trees and shrubbery so weak branches do not fall onto the house.
• Cut air channels through trees to help them withstand high winds.