With Lake School students on an extended break, Red Apples Media hopes to tap into their pent-up creativity. The Leesburg-based company invites them to participate in a contest to produce video public service announcements (PSAs) that educate viewers to help stay healthy during the pandemic.
Students may use their Smart Phone or other mobile device to create a 30-second video that is content-appropriate and may be shown on Lake Sumter TV (LSTV) or on social media. The videos should educate the public about staying healthy or offer tips for coping through the COVID-19 crisis.
“This generation tends to be pretty savvy when it comes to using their mobile devices. We thought local students would enjoy the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity; and they’ll get some educational benefit as well,” said Marc Robertz-Schwartz, president of Red Apples Media, a multi-award-winning video production and full-service marketing agency which operates LSTV.
The winning entries will be added to the LSTV programming schedule for as long as appropriate and the selected student producers will receive a $25 gift card to a local business.
Students must upload their completed video PSAs to YouTube or VIMEO and email the link to info@RedApplesMedia.com. The email should also include student name(s), school he/she attends and any additional information about the creative concept. Videos sent as attachments will not be viewed.
Entrants should review the complete Video PSA Competition Entry Rules and production recommendations at RedApplesMedia.com/PSA prior to submitting their entry. Videos will be evaluated as they come in, through April 15, 2020.
About Red Apples Media Founded on the concept that “every great idea starts from a seed,” Red Apples Media is a multi-award winning, full-service marketing agency, enhanced by multi-media video and digital platforms, which include Lake Sumter Television (LSTV) and Hometown Health. Red Apples Media’s content, such as Hometown Health, Around The House, Waterman Wellness, Daily Commercial News in 90, The Habitat Academy and Red Cup Conversations have become well-known around Central Florida. www.RedApplesMedia.com