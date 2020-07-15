During the 2019–2020 school year, Lake County teachers visited three Apple-Mart locations more than 1,200 times to get much needed supplies for their classroom, for free. The supplies, which range from paper to colored pencils to technology accessories, are stocked each year thanks to the annual Red for Ed school supply drive, held throughout July by the Education Foundation of Lake County. Supplies also are provided to students at the beginning of the school year, so they have the tools they need for classroom work.
Supporters of this year’s Red for Ed campaign can participate virtually, thanks to Leesburg-based TH@T! Company, an online marketing agency which created the online store EdFoundationLake.com/red-for-ed-shop.
Visitors to the online store can choose from more than 50 items for purchase, which automatically will be shipped to the Education Foundation of Lake County for distribution to the Apple-Mart stores.
A partner program encourages local organizations to reach out to their clients and employees to visit the Red for Ed online shop.
“We knew this year’s campaign would be challenging due to the pandemic. TH@T! Company created the online store and made it so easy for local organizations to sign up on our website to be a partner and help drive donations,” said Carman Cullen, executive director.
Cullen says the need is even greater because of concerns of potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus from students sharing supplies.
“It is more critical than ever to make sure each student has his or her own tools to be able to succeed in the classroom,” said Cullen.
Last year’s Red for Ed campaign collected more than 10,000 pounds of school supplies.