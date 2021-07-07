LEESBURG – When schools reopen in August, students and teachers will be back in the classroom, and they will need the tools to succeed.
Red for Ed, the Education Foundation of Lake County’s annual school supply drive will be held throughout the month of July. Donations of school supplies will be gratefully accepted at collection boxes located at various community businesses or through the Red for Ed online shop: https://EdFoundationLake.com/red-for-ed-shop.
“During the 2020-21 school year, more than 1,100 teachers shopped for free school supplies at our three Apple-Mart shops, a 60% increase in traffic over previous years,” said Carman Cullen, executive director. “Teachers not only picked up supplies for themselves but also stocked up on pens, pencils, notebooks, calculators, and Personal Protective Equipment for students who could not afford the tools needed to complete their classroom work.”
In addition to stocking the Apple-Mart locations, school supplies collected during Red for Ed are used to stuff thousands of backpacks which are given to children in need who are enrolled in Lake County Schools.
Last year when social distancing protocols were in place, Leesburg-based digital marketing agency TH@T Company!, a longtime supporter of Red for Ed, developed an online shop so donors could purchase supplies for students and teachers. Purchased items were delivered directly to the warehouse for distribution to Apple-Marts.
“The Red for Ed online shop was well-received, so we are offering that option for the community to make donations,” said Cullen. “And we are, of course, grateful for the many local businesses who accepted collection boxes where donors can deliver physical supplies for the campaign.”
A list of drop-off locations can be viewed here: https://edfoundationlake.com/red-for-ed-2021.
A collection event will be held Aug. 2, from 4–6 p.m., at Wooton Park, in Tavares, where participating organizations can deliver supplies they collected. For information about becoming a Red for Ed drop-off location, call 352-326-1265 or email edfoundation@lake.k12.fl.us.