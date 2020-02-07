Regal Mobility has helped thousands of people stay mobile by evaluating and matching the right mobility product with each customer. Lisa Holland, General Manager at Regal Mobility says “nothing is more rewarding than hearing the wonderful adventures our customers are able to have because of a scooter or mobility product that we provided. Our customers are out shopping, traveling, cruising, and visiting theme parks again. Our products not only provide for greater mobility but gives them independence and freedom once more.”
To celebrate a successful first year in their new location at 1010 FL 50 (At Home Plaza), Clermont, Regal Mobility invites all to join them for a giant Anniversary Sale and Celebration on February 6th- 8th from 9am-5pm. There will refreshments, raffles, giveaways along with their biggest sale of the year. Save hundreds on scooters, wheelchairs, lifts chairs, walking aids and more. You will find the best names in mobility at the guaranteed lowest prices. Learn all about the different types of scooters and mobility options at the Educational Workshops at 10am each day.
While at Regal Mobility visit Backroom Bargains, the official factory outlet for the bestselling, remote operated Transformer Scooter and the incredible folding Triaxe Sport. The Factory outlet has reconditioned scooters, open box units, scratch and dent and overstocks. For 3 days only take an additional $300 off the already reduced factory outlets prices.
Regal Mobility is located at 1010 FL Hwy 50 (next to At Home) in Clermont. Visit their website at www.RegalMobility.com or call 800-217-5619 for more information.