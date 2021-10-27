SCORE, a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling:
Oct. 27: How to Protect Your Business from Risks. The pandemic has increased business risks, like exposure to cyber fraud, lawsuits and changed overall risk tolerance for many businesses.
Oct. 28: Website Planning 101. How to plan for an effective business website that will enhance your business.
Nov. 9: Become Top of Mind with your Prospects and Clients. When your customers have a need, you want them to think of your business first.
Nov. 10: Introduction to Google Analytics. Learn how to set up and used Google Analytics to understand how people engage with your website.
Nov. 30: Create Your Website: 3 Key Pages. Learn best practices to get your website online with confidence focusing on the essential pages.
Register for the online events and see more workshops at https://www.score.org/take-workshop.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).