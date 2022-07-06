Interested in helping curb an invasive species that’s been wreaking havoc in south Florida for years? June 16, registration opened for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, an annual 10-day event that will be held August 5–14 this year. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
After taking the required online training to invasive Burmese pythons from the wild, you can register to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.
“The Florida Everglades is an iconic habitat in Florida and removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the species that live in this vast wild area,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.
Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 100 or more eggs at a time. More than 16,000 Burmese pythons have been removed since 2000, according to FWC information.
“In addition to python removal efforts on public lands, pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission – no permit or hunting license required – and the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible,” the FWC states on its website.
Participants in the 2021 challenge removed 223 pythons from the Everglades, more than double the number removed in 2020, according to state of Florida information.
For more information on Burmese pythons, visit MyFWC.com/Python.
Visit FLPythonChallenge.org for information on the competition.