It may be the end of the 2021–2022 school year, but that doesn’t mean folks aren’t thinking about the next one.
Lake County Schools is inviting students who will take their first Advanced Placement course next year to participate in APtitute 2022, the district’s Advanced Placement Summer Institute for aspiring AP students and parents that will be held July 28.
“APtitute 2022 is designed to acclimate aspiring 9th–12th grade students as they begin their Advanced Placement journey,” the district said in a news release. “Hosted by the district’s College & Career Readiness team, the institute will include curated sessions for parents, presentations from special guests, and discussions with representatives from universities and colleges. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included at no cost to participants.”
The event will be at East Ridge High School, 13322 Excalibur Road, in Clermont. Seating is limited, so families are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
A registration link is available on the district website at lake.k12.fl.us > Departments > Teaching, Learning and Leadership > College and Career Readiness.
Questions may be directed to district staff at LCSAspire@lake.k12.fl.us.