Entrepreneurs and others who run small businesses are invited to register for the free National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, titled “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship.”
The online summit will run May 2–5, in conjunction with National Small Busi-ness Week, held May 1–7.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is cosponsoring the event with SCORE, the event “will acknowledge small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity.”
New business applications grew by nearly 30% during the pandemic, with 5.4 million applications in 2021 alone, the SBA said.
This year’s virtual summit will feature access to federal resources, educational workshops, and networking to help the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses in rural, suburban and urban communities “pivot, grow and seize new opportunities,” according to the SBA.
The 2022 Small Business Per-sons of the Year award winners from each state will be honored at the event, along with the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year.
To register and for more event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.