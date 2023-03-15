TAVARES – The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will host its annual Operation Green Light event March 20–24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, to help those with a suspended driver’s license, nearing a suspension, or in past-due collections to save money on select delinquent fines and fees.
“If you’ve fallen behind on paying your overdue court obligations, then this annual event is designed to assist you with getting back on track,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “Our goal is to help customers get their driver’s license reinstated, or avoid being suspended, by offering incentives for paying in full, reducing the cost of the fees owed, or establishing a payment plan.”
Last year’s event resulted in 424 cases being addressed, with a total of $52,842 in past-due payments collected, and $40,872 being dismissed from collections.
Customers wishing to coordinate payment agreements on their past due court fees and fines can do so in person at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main Street, First Floor, East Wing, Tavares.
To begin the process of establishing payment terms electronically, email GreenLight@LakeCountyClerk.org.
In most instances, those who pay their obligations in full or establish a monthly payment plan by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, will be eligible to have their driver’s license reinstated, all while saving money.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight or contact the Lake County Clerk’s Office at 352-253-6025.