In the house on Lake Tavares, memories and mementoes of a local pioneer in education fill the rooms, nearly 35 years after her passing.
Over in the corner is the rocking chair that traveled here from another house on Lake Dora, where Effie Treadway spent many hours, talking with visitors. Memories of Treadway are kept alive by daughter-in-law Ann Treadway and granddaughter Ame Treadway, who fondly remember the woman whose contributions to the community were honored 60 years ago with the naming of Treadway Elementary School in Leesburg.
“She was a such a unique person,” Ann Treadway says. “She was a very gracious, generous person.”
Born Effie May Haskins in 1890 in Fairfax, West Virginia, she later settled in Sebring, Florida, where she worked for several years as a teacher and became the first postmistress there. In Sebring, she met Chester Blaine Treadway, a Kentucky native. The couple married in 1914. They later moved to a farm on what now is known as Banning Beach in Tavares and started a family that would include three boys and two girls. Years later, after the farmhouse burned down, they moved to the house on Lake Dora.
Ann Treadway was in her early 20s when she was introduced to David Treadway, the youngest of Chester and Effie’s five children. Though not immediately impressed with her date, Ann remembers when their eyes met later that night as they played a card game of canasta with Harriet and Guilford Sims.
“David was sitting across the table from me, and I looked up, and he looked up and smiled,” Ann recalls. “And when he smiled, I was gone. I fell in love with him right there.”
They married the following year.
Stamina and stick-to-itiveness
Effie Treadway served as a member of the Tavares Town Council and as a trustee on what was then called the Lake County Board of Education.
“She had a lot of stamina and stick-to-itiveness,” Ann says. “If she set her mind to do something, she was going to do it.”
In 1963, Lake County honored Effie, who served 30 years on the local board of education, with the naming of Treadway Elementary School, making her the first woman to have a school named for her in Lake County.
“It’s amazing to me that so many people in speaking about Treadway school will say, ‘Oh, that was named for David’s dad.’ No, it was named for David’s mother,” Ann says. “They just couldn’t get over the fact that a woman could be important enough to have a school named for her.”
Ann describes Effie, whom she refers to as “Mother,” as a very intelligent and active woman whose abilities were recognized by those around her.
“Mother was a person who was very interested in children,” she says. “She was very much child-oriented. And she kept that interest in children.”
During World War II, Effie Treadway wrote letters to every young man from Tavares who was serving overseas. Effie and son David also served as plane spotters during the war, Ann says.
Effie Treadway was named the first Mother of the Year by Tavares Women’s Club, where she served as president. She also served on the Tavares Town Council and was president of the Woman’s Guild of her Church.
Not to be outdone, Chester is remembered as a “gentleman adventurer” by his family. With an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from Transylvania University, Chester worked as an FBI agent, as well as a realtor and insurance agent. He also served as a county commissioner and as chairman of the Florida State Road Department during the 1930s.