The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire, held the first two weekends every November, had a very good year this time around: The event raised 30% more funds than the previous Faire, held in 2019, and attendance was up by 10% over the last festival despite cancellation of Education Day, which is typically held the first Friday of the event.
“When King James and his royal court visited his prototypical shire in a Tavares forest last month, they were greeted by thousands of loyal subjects who helped raise a lot of money for the Education Foundation of Lake County, the sole support organization for Lake County Schools,” a news release stated.
The Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser models a Renaissance-era village and features entertainment, games, food and vendors.
“We took a gamble on this year’s event, due to lingering uncertainty caused by the pandemic and the loss of critical resources, but it was one that paid off after having to cancel almost all of our key fundraisers since March 2020,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation executive director. “Fundraisers contribute to approximately about a third of our annual foundation budget, and income from those canceled events was down almost 85% which severely impacted our coffers.”
Almost 200 volunteers, many of them students and teachers from Lake County Schools, helped at the event. Local high school culinary departments prepared the food, and the majority of the characters who perform and mingle with patrons are students.
“The pandemic presented new challenges to Lake County Schools and demands for different resources. Never once has the Education Foundation of Lake County said ‘no’ to a District request for funds or resources,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “The Foundation staff, Board and volunteers worked so hard to ensure a safe and enjoyable Renaissance Faire. We congratulate them for such a successful event that will ultimately impact our teachers and students.”
The next Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is scheduled for Nov. 4, 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. For information, visit https://LakeRenFaire.com. For Education Foundation information, visit EdFoundationLake.com.