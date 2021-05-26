Weariness has the habit of zapping strength from our minds and bodies when we’re going at life hard, on our terms, when we leave God out of our equation.
There’s a tendency to rely on stress and more doing, doing, doing without catching a breath and consulting the Holy Spirit Who’s there to guide us on our respective paths.
There’s a fallacy to trust in negative news reports more than our redeemer who has overcome the world. John 16:33
And, alas, there’s the possibility for exhaustion to set in when we’re doing the right thing, becoming weary in what the Bible refers to as ‘well doing’. 2 Thessalonians 3:13
After I left fulltime ministry when my pastors relocated to Alabama, I took an administration job at busy church. As loving as the people were—and once they discovered how sufficiently I worked—I allowed them to pile my plate sky high. Until one day it came crashing down after I’d made a mistake in the bulletin.
The door to my office hit the wall as a parishioner stormed in and unleashed all her ugly on me because I had entered the wrong date for her ministry group meeting.
Because I wanted to help her ministry and not hinder it, the pastors and I tried to find a solution to my workload for several more months, but God had other plans. Enter me communicating with you fine folks on this platform.
The woman who was upset about my error came to me and profusely apologized before I left that position, giving way to a lovely, healing conversation that lent her perspective and peace.
No matter what we’re going through, we get to renew our strength, we get to expect better, we get to trust in our heavenly Father.
Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait for the Lord [who expect, look for, and hope in Him] shall change and renew their strength and power; they shall lift their wings and mount up [close to God] as eagles [mount up to the sun]; they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint or become tired.
Today’s Practice:
Choose to renew your strength by employing Isaiah 40:31 daily. Wait, look for and hope with great expectation on God Who will fill your tank.
Develop a meditation practice where you access and listen to the Holy Spirit instead of rerunning your problems.
If you’re juggling too much to put the first two steps into practice, delegate some of it to someone or let the hindrance go.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or a prayer concern. I would love to hear from you.