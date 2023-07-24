A Forever Home Animal Rescue recently lost the lease on its Tavares home and has until Dec. 31 to vacate the premises, prompting a last-ditch campaign to find another property by fall.
With rent and property prices through the roof, the organization’s founder, Lori Mastrantoni, is scrambling.
“I am beside myself with worry. We are a no-kill shelter, which means that every poor soul who comes to us will stay until we find its forever home,” Mastrantoni said.
“I can’t shut the doors to all the work we are doing in the community, yet I fear I may have no choice unless either I can find somewhere that is reasonable to rent or preferably to buy so I will never be in this predicament again,” she added.
Mastrantoni, a lifelong animal lover, started rescuing in 1994 when she took in feral cat colonies to get them off the streets. She soon turned her attention to stray and abandoned dogs and set up an official animal rescue in Yalaha. The rescue started with 15 dogs, but the need quickly grew until she had to look for a bigger property. That place was on CR 561, a one-acre site she rents from ABC Supply.
With the help of dedicated volunteers, Mastrantoni and her team take in dogs from other shelters across the county, senior dogs, animals with medical issues and owner surrender cases.
Although the shelter gets by on donations from sponsors and the public, Mastrantoni often has had to dip into her own pocket to ensure that the rescue runs smoothly.
The shelter pays $1,500 monthly rent and at least another $1,200 in food, along with medical bills and cleaning supplies.
“Every year we take in at least 400 dogs,” said Mastrantoni. “I think our record year was 700. We take in any dog, regardless of its health or situation – I just will not say no to any animal. That takes a lot of time and money, but this is my whole life. It’s the most rewarding job in the world to find homes for these animals and if we can’t find a loving family, then they stay with me and my husband, Mike, because I won’t let them go.”
She said the pets arrive due to may causes.
“Some of them come from such tragic situations. Like their owner passed away and they’re all alone in the world, or they were dumped because they are so ill and need medical attention,” she said.
Right now, A Forever Home has 40 dogs, including four litters of puppies.
Mastrantoni and her volunteers have been looking for a property of the same size or larger to either rent or buy, but with inflated real estate prices, there is nothing in their budget.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help buy a place, but time is ticking away.
“I am going crazy with the uncertainty,” said Mastrantoni. “Meanwhile, every day we get more dogs in who need us – and I am terrified that one day, we won’t have our rescue. That would kill me.”
Mastrantoni is asking people to donate or share information on any properties that may be within their price range.
“I am pleading with our community. Our rescue has helped countless families rehome their dogs and we have paired families with wonderful, loving animals. We need the help now.”
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-forever-home-animal-rescue-find-a-new-home.
For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, including pet food donations, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org or call 407-221-1855.
The 501(c)(3) rescue organization is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.
Sharon Keeble is editor of Clermont-based sister newspaper The News Leader.