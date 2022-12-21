After seen running around for about a week, a little stray dog was finally caught by a good citizen and soon was in the capable hands of Lake Technical College’s Veterinary Assisting students. The dog was a mess of tangles, and students groomed out mats and debris, bathed and brushed him, trimmed his nails and event got him dressed up in a festive Christmas sweater.
The dog is currently with an animal rescue organization and will be put up for adoption at a later date.
