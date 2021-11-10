There is a hidden gem in Mount Dora Marketplace. It is restaurant Feast, which opened in 2020 and offers selective paninis, wraps, salads and flatbreads. Owner Michele Farmer opened Feast after creating A Moveable Feast in 2017, which delivers homemade meals straight to your home or office in local areas.
Farmer loves cooking and providing customers with homemade and fresh ingredients. Originally from New Jersey, she and her family moved to Altamonte Springs when she was 12 years old. Farmer is a mother of four – Michael, Matthew, Andrea and Andrew. She attended culinary school in Valencia with a focus on culinary craftsmanship and restaurant management.
A Moveable Feast was Farmer’s first inception. Her delivery plan is designed to be affordable and flexible with customers’ needs. Every Sunday, she gathers with a couple of chefs and a few others to prepare the ordered items. Customers’ favorites are her meatloaves. She offers five different versions – meatloaf with mushroom gravy, Italian meatloaf, BBQ glazed turkey meatloaf, BBQ glazed beef meatloaf and BBQ smokey “meatless” meatloaf, which is vegan.
Farmer always dreamed of having a restaurant. When she learned of the creation of Mount Dora Marketplace, she said she knew this was her niche and soon opened Feast. She always loved the uniqueness and camaraderie of downtown Mount Dora. It was a feasible commute from Apopka, her residence, too.
Customers’ favorites at Feast are the Honey Turkey Apple wrap and Italian Dip panini. Michele’s favorite is the Pear Fig Prosciutto panini with arugula, mozzarella and brie. With every order there is a side selection of salads or chips.
Farmer works dawn to dusk to provide healthy savory dishes to her customers.
She said, “There is no sense of time. I do this because I love cooking for others.”
Farmer has a few angels by her side. These include Abra Wright. They met years ago and have continued their friendship. Wright helps out every Saturday at Feast. In addition, Chef Marie and Chef Adam, with A Movable Feast, volunteer their time every Sunday.
“We do this for Michele. She is such a wonderful lady, and that is that,” Wright said.
Farmer’s support team also includes her mother, Rosalie, and Farmer’s three rescue pit bulls.
Feast has a new menu for fall 2021.
The restaurant is located at 334 N. Donnelly Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday. Phone 407-919-8626.
Visit A Movable Feast at www.amoveablefeast2u.com.