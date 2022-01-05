Highland Street and 5th in Mount Dora is an eclectic and growing area. The Lake House Bar and Grill is one particular local favorite, with indoor and outdoor seating, a friendly atmosphere and good foods.
The Marinacci family created the Lake House Bar and Grill. Their adventure began in San Jose, California. Father Jerry, “Pops,” planted the seed of restaurant entrepreneurship for his family. It began with an investment in a Baskin Robbins franchise in Ohio. Soon after, they added an Auntie Anne’s to their portfolio, as well as a Charley’s Grilled Subs.
The Marinaccis’ passion for restaurant adventures eventually led them to Florida, where their endeavors encompassed the landscapes of Sunrise, Lakeland and Bradenton. Pops and family all partook in this grand journey. Son Rich Marinacci and his father eventually bought a piece of property to start their own restaurant. They said they knew it was time to create their own best restaurant.
In 2001, they purchased a restaurant in Mount Dora on Highland Street. They shed their franchises and dedicated their energy to the new location. The first and original name was Sidelines. Yet, as adjustments must be made to grow, it is now Lake House Bar and Grill.
Inspired by a Californian laid back vibe, Lake House is a place called home. The atmosphere is kind, calming and fun. The energy of the Marinaccis’ passion for customer satisfaction and delicious culinary delights immediately draws one in.
In addition to their menu items, entertainment plays a special part. Monday night bingo, comedy nights and sports festivities exemplify the Marinaccis’ dedication to pleasing their customers.
Rich, along with his wife, Bonnie, and three boys, Richard (student at UCF), Joey (Eustis police officer) and Daniel (high school student), contribute their time and energy to the success of the restaurant.
Lake House Bar and Grill’s menu includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Along with over 20 different omelet choices, youngest son Daniel’s signature omelet, the “Fuhgeddaboudit,” is a favorite. The Lake House burger is another top choice.
Staff includes Chef Rodney, Chef Rich and manager Kathy Jackson.
“It is the people and regular customers’ happiness that make my day. I would be lost without them. My staff is dynamic. This stuff is in our blood,” said Rich Marinacci.
The restaurant, open seven days a week, is located at 315 N. Highland Street, Mount Dora. Phone 352-735-7433.