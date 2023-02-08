Watching sports with friends and enjoying chicken wings are two of Sam Dapena’s favorite things to do.
So, when he got the chance to own his own sports bar, he jumped in and embarked on the adventure of a lifetime.
'
This Super Bowl weekend, Sam is projecting to sell almost 8,000 chicken wings to customers at the popular Cousin Vinnie’s Family Sports Restaurant in Leesburg, which he bought almost a year ago.
“The Super Bowl is typically our busiest day of the year,” said Dapena, 27, from Eustis. “We have 38 chicken wing flavors along with burgers, sandwiches, and our homemade Philly steaks that are the best in the area.”
He added, “I’m going to be rooting for the Eagles, and we welcome everyone to come in and watch the game with us. It will definitely be a good time.”
Floridian born and bred Dapena, who grew up partly in Mount Dora, used to work for his mom Jean’s family business of remodeling areas of cruise ships.
He spent years travelling and working hard, but then COVID-19 hit and business virtually ground to a halt. In the meantime, he would meet his friends at Cousin Vinnie’s in Leesburg where the then owner, Vincent Vittoria, became a great friend.
One day in the fall of 2021, the pair were talking about Vinnie selling the restaurant, and he asked Dapena if he would be interested in taking over his family business.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Dapena. “I love wings and hanging out at Vinnie’s watching the basketball and other sports having a beer, but I have no experience in the restaurant business. However, I am adventurous and like a good challenge, so I decided to take the plunge. I had to learn how to do everything – from managing staff to cooking and waiting on the public.”
He said when they officially opened in March 2022, “I was ready, and I haven’t looked back since. I absolutely love my job.”
Cousin Vinnie’s offers a full range menu including half-pound burgers, chicken sandwiches, subs, salads and 38 flavors of chicken wings.
Dapena said that the top three flavors for chicken wings among his customers are probably the Train Wreck, which is a combination of garlic, buffalo and wild mustard sauce, the Bad to the Bone, which is medium buffalo, and the Frankenstein, which is a combination of most of the sauces on the menu.
He also ranks Cousin Vinnie’s Steak Philly sandwich as the best in the area – it was a sandwich he loved to eat in the restaurant before he even owned it.
“I absolutely love working in the restaurant,” said Dapena. “I’ve learned a lot and met so many people. It’s so cool to interact with customers and it’s also very joyful to see them having a good time.”
The restaurant is ready for plenty of football fans, too.
“We are aiming to make Super Bowl a great time for everyone and we plan to stay open right until the game ends,” he added, encouraging new and existing customers to join in the fun.
Cousin Vinnie’s is located at 10700 US Highway 441, Suite 101, in Leesburg. Hours are 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily. Call 352-253-2442 for more information.