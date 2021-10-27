Cheese. Balsamic Artigiano, Brie, Dubliner Irish cheddar, gouda, Manchego, mozzarella, pepper jack, Wisconsin cheese. If any of these sound familiar and delicious, than you might be a turophile – a connoisseur of cheese. According to Consumer Trends (www.Manufacturing.net), 96% of Americans are turophiles.
If you fall into this category, your culinary nirvana may well be the restaurant Cheese to Share, located in historical downtown Mount Dora, in the Mount Dora Marketplace.
Husband and wife Luis Torres and Erika Portillo opened Cheese to Share in October 2019, when the Mount Dora Marketplace came to fruition. They focus on personalized customer service with simplicity and thoughtfulness.
The couple met and fell in love while attending law school in Venezuela. In addition to practicing law, they yearned to do more. Upon moving to the Orlando area, they created Cheese to Share in Avalon Park.
During a weekend family trip to Mount Dora, the Torres family, including sons Luis and Andreas, were amazed with the downtown area. The quaintness and unique essence reminded them of home in Venezuela.
The Torres family loves to entertain. They take pride in hosting family affairs and gatherings. Their primary intentions are to provide quality foods with artesian delight. They have pursued this strong passion in Cheese to Share.
Diners are invited to share their culinary creations. The concept behind Cheese to Share is to embrace the cultural culinary attitude of sharing and enjoy new experiences. Menu items are prepared in front of guests and presented on wood boards. Conversation and indulgence are hoped for. Memories are wished to be granted. Cheese to Share personifies gratitude.
In addition to cheese, Cheese to Share’s menu includes cheeseboard charcuterie, bread bowls, toast platters, Ciabatta sandwiches, skewers and cheese or chocolate fondue. The smoked salmon toast is quite popular with the locals. Chef Luis’ favorite menu item is the Bread Bowl. This is a sourdough bread bowl filled with a cream combination of cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, leeks and a touch of Chardonnay wine.
The chocolate fondue must be mentioned. With dippers including fruits and breads, this dessert delight has children and families coming back for more.
According to Chef Luis, “It is important to go above and beyond expectations. Be grateful and remember, We Love to Share.”
Cheese to Share is open Wednesday through Sunday at 100 E. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora. Phone 407-276-3234.