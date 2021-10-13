Every town seems to have its local favorite pizzeria. If you happen to be in Mount Dora, then PizzAmoré could very well be the place for you. Located in an historical 1929 cottage off East 5th Avenue, it is operated by restaurateur Leigh Love and executive chef Jesse Thomas.
The two met over 10 years ago while Chef Jesse was primarily focused on baking breads and crafting desserts. Love, recently retired from the corporate world in Michigan, was ready to open restaurant. Once noticing Chef Jesse’s talent and passion for food, the two created PizzAmoré, with the name including “amoré,” which means love in Italian. Now, in their seventh year together, their love for food still grows strong.
Both Love and Thomas are positive-oriented people and bring their nurturing spirits inside the doors of PizzAmoré. When you enter the restaurant, you are immediately taken in by the vibe. There is hustle and bustle in some sections, a romantic duo dining over pasta and wine in another or even a small group of friends eating pizza with their craft beers outside; all groups entirely enjoying themselves.
While speaking with Love and Thomas, I was immediately aware of how busy the two were prepping for the evening dinner round. Yet, they made no mention and completely dedicated their time and conversation with me. Thomas had to pop in and of out conversation to check on his pizzas in the oven and Love was folding utensils the entire time.
I was enamored with PizzAmoré. Their passion and dreams can be felt throughout the restaurant and its customers. The food looked delicious and the customers were all enjoying themselves.
PizzAmoré has plenty to offer on their menu, using only the freshest ingredients. The selection includes appetizers, salads, flatbreads, specialty pizzas, build your own pizzas, turnovers, pasta, entrées and of course desserts. Thomas’s favorites include the dry rubbed wings with sauce, 5th Avenue pizza and salted caramel cheesecake. In addition to their regular menu, he creates a unique Chef’s Special menu every two weeks. PizzAmoré also has a new menu coming out in November.
PizzAmoré also offers a wonderful selection of wines and craft beers. Wines are served by the glass, half and full carafes. The craft beer selection includes hoppy IPAs, regular IPAs, Pilsners, Lagers, Stouts, Ales, Sours, Ciders and Seltzers. PizzAmoré offers a loyalty program for its customers, delivery and catering – and your furry friends are welcome, too.
What really makes one fall in love with this restaurant is the grace and passion it is managed with. Love and Thomas recognize that most people have an “emotional attachment” to pizza. PizzAmoré caters to that bond.
Love said, “When you create something great, you stick with it. It is time to come back to the living world, and come on over and have some fun at PizzAmoré.”
The restaurant is located at 722 E. 5th Avenue in Mount Dora. Phone 352-383-0092 or visit www.youlovepizza.com.