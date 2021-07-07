July 21 marks Fifth Avenue Streatery’s two-year anniversary, which is a huge testament to its loyal customers and employees who’ve been supportive through the pandemic and its aftershock.
Owners of this charming outdoor restaurant, Tim Habjan and Deborah McGann, invite you to come celebrate on July 21 with good food, spirits and soulful entertainment. Last year, singer and songwriter Cat Ridgeway was such a hit that she’s been invited back to perform from 4:30–7:30 p.m. for this special occasion.
When asked why they chose the corner of Fifth and Highland Street in Mount Dora for their restaurant, Deborah said, “We saw this little diamond in the rough location and decided to bring a new dimension of ‘from scratch’ fresh cooking that can be enjoyed in a cute outdoor environment. Living in Florida, we all love the outdoors, and this charming location has a beautiful ambiance that is quaint casual dining experience during the day and a comforting dim lit environment by night. We love this community and hope to provide an experience to remember.”
Deborah’s grandmother taught her the love of cooking, and she’s infused that love into every dish she makes, making for lifelong, repeat customers.
There’s something truly magical about this place that you must experience for yourself. What better time to visit than during their two-year anniversary celebration!
Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
352-720-3328 • 846 E Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora • fifthavenuestreatery.com