Whether you’re a fan of the “Jurassic Park” films or simply find ancient creatures fascinating, you’ll want to check out the latest free exhibit at Mount Dora’s W.T. Bland Public Library. For a fourth year, dinosaur models have returned to the library, and they’ll be on display through March.
These models reflect the newest science, which shows that many dinosaurs actually had fur and feathers. Thanks to that research – and new fossil findings, today’s birds are considered direct descendants of dinosaurs, which roamed every continent on the planet until their extinction roughly 66 million years ago, according to the American Museum of Natural History.
“As recently as a few decades ago, dinosaurs were all depicted as reptilian things covered with olive-green scaly skin,” says Kenn Kaufman, Audubon Magazine field editor, in a June 30, 2020, blog.
But that perception has changed. Sinosauropteryx is the first dinosaur fossil found that showed evidence of having feathers, said Cathy Lunday, W.T. Bland Library’s director, in a news release. At the library, you can see a model of the small, swift hunter that could not fly.
The precise features of these reproductions have been vetted by academics in the field and museum curators, according to the library. All 40 models will be on display through March during the library’s operating hours.
W.T. Bland Public Library is located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. Call 352-735-7180.