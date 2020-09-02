While I was writing my latest and greatest masterpiece, I was like, “Wow. This is pouring out of me. It’s soooo good. I’ve never written anything like this.” So imagine my surprise when I read it front to back and decided it was crapola not fit to line a dog cage.
That’s not a novel problem for a writer. That’s why we pour over a plethora of drafts before our work is actually good.
For many, we live the book that we’re dealt, staying in poverty mindsets, bad relationships, stressful jobs, self-loathing, etc.
The good news is that we get to rewrite our lives page by page, authoring the life we actually want, even if we feel like we’re writing fiction at first.
There was a time in my life when I allowed the words pregnant teenage dropout to define me. I thought no one would hire me, that I’d stay in a dead-end job and struggle for the rest of my days.
It was in church that I discovered that God meant so much more for me. That He’d sent His son to die for my salvation and to give me abundant life.
John 10:10 I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows).
It’s the above truth that set me free and helped me develop a new belief system.
Although I don’t see myself as a pregnant teen dropout any longer, I did channel that label into a novel that won me literary contests and helped land me an agent.
I’m happy to say that I have an amazing relationship with my birth daughter who I gifted through adoption all those years ago.
God is a redeeming God. He can take any background or past mistake and exchange it for beauty. Isaiah 61:3
I flipped the script! And so can you!
What’s your story? What would you like to write instead?
Today’s Practice
1. Get out a notebook and write down what you don’t like about your life now. You'll have to reconcile, possibly dive into forgiveness and self-forgiveness here.
2. Pray, think and ponder the life you’d like to create.
3. Dig into the Word and change your belief system by trusting in what God says about you.
4. In that notebook write down an action plan. It’s okay if this plan changes and evolves over a course of time. What matters is that you’re starting on your first draft! Expect great results!
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.