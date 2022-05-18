opening of wastewater treatment facility

At the May 5 ribbon-cutting of Leesburg’s Turnpike Wastewater Treatment Facility, located at 1600 CR 470, Okahumpka, the $20 million project was celebrated with a public ceremony attended by City Manager Al Minner, Leesburg Mayor Mike Pederson, Public Works Director Cliff Kelsey and Pam Jones, Rep. Daniel Webster’s community relations representative of Lake and Sumter counties. Photo courtesy Rep. Daniel Webster’s office.

