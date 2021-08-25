Last Wednesday, VyStar Credit Union officially opened its first Lake County branch, located at 18190 US-441 S., Mount Dora, with a festive ribbon-cutting event. The credit union’s headquarters are in Jacksonville, and the Mount Dora site is its 62nd branch office.
Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst, third from left, with VyStar Credit Union officers, directors and staff Zack Smith, Crystal Nimeth-Jasperson, William Vivian, Polly Pounders, Chad Meadows, Melody Hayes, Brian Wolfburg, Eric Hatfield, Joel Swanson, Diane Fears, Tricia Guido and Jose Delgado.