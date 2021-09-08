Lake County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with local and area government officials in attendance, on Sept. 2 for the Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead.
The trail, located at 26656 County Road 46A, Mount Plymouth, is a connection to the Wekiva Trail System and offers 2.8 miles of multi-use, paved trail into Orange County. Open to equestrians, cyclists, runners and walkers, the Neighborhood Lakes property is approximately 375 acres, with newly planted native trees and wildflower meadows. It is also home to a variety of animals, such as gopher tortoises, wild turkey, bear, deer and many species of birds.
Upon completion of the Wekiva Trail, users will be able to ride the historic railroad to nearby downtown Mount Dora and downtown Tavares and then continue to the Tav-Lee Trail to Leesburg and then into Wildwood, located in Sumter County.
If you’d like to visit the trailhead, be aware that most map directions do not yet work correctly with the address, so type “Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead” in Google maps for directions. The coordinates are 28.814843181325998, -81.51380808372495 GPS point. The entrance to the trailhead is located east of Camp Challenge Road.