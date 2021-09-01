Lake County invites the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. for the Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead, located at 26656 County Road 46A, Mount Plymouth.
The trail is a connection to the Wekiva Trail System and offers 2.8 miles of multi-use, paved trail into Orange County. The trailhead has vehicle and horse trailer parking, a restroom facility and a covered picnic area. Open to equestrians, cyclists, runners and walkers, the Neighborhood Lakes property is approximately 375 acres with newly planted native trees and wildflower meadows. It is also home to a variety of animals, such as gopher tortoises, wild turkey, bear, deer and many species of birds.
From the trail, visitors can ride to the Wekiva, Markham Woods and West Orange trailheads, as well as to Rock Springs Run Reserve State Park, Seminole State Forest, Lower Wekiva State Preserve, Mount Plymouth Lakes Reserve and the Wekiva National Wild and Scenic River.
The regional trail connectivity for this site includes the Coast to Coast, Heart of Florida Loop, Florida Scenic Trail, and River to the Sea Loop. Upon completion of the Wekiva Trail, users will be able to ride the historic railroad to nearby Historic Downtown Mount Dora and downtown Tavares and then continue to the Tav-Lee Trail to Leesburg and then into Wildwood, located in Sumter County.
For more information about the ribbon-cutting ceremony, contact Bobby Bonilla, Lake County Office of Parks and Trails director, at 352-253-4950 or rbonilla@lakecountyfl.gov.
Note: most map directions do not yet work correctly with the address, so type “Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead” in Google maps for directions. The coordinates are 28.814843181325998, -81.51380808372495 GPS point. The entrance to the trailhead is located east of Camp Challenge Road.