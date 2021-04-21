Richard (Rick) Russell Livingston passed away on the afternoon of November 18, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina at 71 years of age. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 29, 1949 as the first born child of Nelda Forehand Livingston and Wiley Richard Livingston, Jr. He served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1974 before taking over the family business, Russell’s Department Store (est. 1949) in Eustis, Florida, which he operated until 2000. Rick also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Eustis Fire Department from 1979 to 2003 and was a member of the Eustis Masonic Lodge No. 85. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and was always happy just spending time in nature.
Rick was laid to rest on November 24, 2020 at Guthrie’s Chapel Cemetery in Ashland, Alabama. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life in his hometown of Eustis, Florida on April 24, 2021 at Crazy Gators Restaurant located at 402 North Bay Street from 3-5 pm.