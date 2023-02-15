EUSTIS, Fla. – As part of the 121st Annual Georgefest festivities, the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce will raffle off a grand prize ring generously donated by Merry Jewelers in downtown Eustis. This year’s selection is a vintage-inspired 14k white gold ring set with white diamonds and blue sapphires and valued at approximately $1,000.00.
For every $5 donation to the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce, you receive a collectible Georgefest button and raffle ticket for a chance to win the ring. Only 500 tickets will be available.
The drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Alice McClelland Bandshell in Ferran Park. You do not need to be present to win. Buttons are on sale at Eustis City Hall, 10 N. Grove Street, Eustis; Merry Jeweler, 42 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis; and Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Orange Avenue, Eustis.
Buttons will also be available Feb. 18–25 during Georgefest at the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent in Ferran Park.
More information about the raffle and other Georgefest activities can be found at www.eustisgeorgefest.org.