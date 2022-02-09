As part of the 120th annual Georgefest activities, the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce will raffle a grand prize ring donated by Eustis-based Merry Jewelers.
The 14k yellow gold ring is in a vintage style, set with white diamonds and blue sapphires. It’s valued at approximately $1,000.
Only 500 tickets will be available in the raffle. For every $5 donation to the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce, you receive a collectible Georgefest button and a raffle ticket for a chance to win the ring. A $20 donation will get you five raffle tickets.
The drawing will be held Feb. 27 at 3 p.m., at the Ferran Park Bandshell. Participants do not need to be present to win. Buttons are on sale now at three locations: Eustis City Hall, 10 N Grove St., Eustis; Merry Jewelers, 42 E Magnolia Ave., Eustis; and Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce, 1 W. Orange Ave., Eustis.
“With your donations, not only are you supporting our local business community, but also have a chance to win this beautiful ring and a keepsake Georgefest button,” said Tami Roundtree, Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Buttons also will be available during the Georgefest celebration, Feb. 25–27 at the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent in Ferran Park.
More information about the raffle and other Georgefest activities can be found at www.eustisgeorgefest.org.